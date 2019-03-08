Fundraiser set up after girl, 6, critically injured in Royston collision

A six-year-old girl has been injured in a collision in Royston, and now a fundraising page has been set up to support the family. Archant

A fundraising page has been set up for the family of the six-year-old girl who was critically injured in a collision with a car in Royston at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily Clegg was hurt in the collision with a black Vauxhall Insignia at the junction of Gower Road and Leete Place on Saturday at about 6.20pm.

She was taken via air ambulance to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The male driver of the Vauxhall remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

A crowdfunding page was set up today by Roz Elliott, who said she wanted to raise £3,000 to help support Lily and her parents - Rosa and Marc.

She said: "As most of us are now aware, Lily was seriously injured in an RTC on Saturday. Both Rosa and Marc work full time and I feel that not just as a school but as parents and a community we should come together and help support them through this difficult time."

Also on the fundraising page, Lily's mum Rosa said: "Lily is in paediatric intensive care with multiple injuries. We are not sure how it is going to go yet, but we're trying to stay strong.

You may also want to watch:

"She has had lots of teams seeing her. They are mostly worried about her brain.

"She didn't wake up as expected so they have put her in a deep coma to rest the brain and she has a probe in measuring brain pressure. "Her first CT was normal, but the second showed some bruising and small blood spots. She also has a skull fracture and five unstable pelvic fractures." Rosa also requested prayers from the community to help Lily.

PC Christopher Thompson, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a very upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the little girl and her family at this time.

"We are currently working to piece together the events leading up to the collision and have already spoken to a number of people.

"However if you have not yet spoken to us but were there and witnessed what happened, saw the vehicle in the lead up to the collision or have any other information you think could prove useful, please get in touch."

To view the fundraising page, search 'Lily Clegg' at gofundme.com.

If you have information that could help the investigation email PC Thompson at christopher.thompson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Compliance.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.