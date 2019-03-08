Advanced search

Updated

Fundraiser set up after girl, 6, critically injured in Royston collision

PUBLISHED: 17:26 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 16 September 2019

A six-year-old girl has been injured in a collision in Royston, and now a fundraising page has been set up to support the family.

A six-year-old girl has been injured in a collision in Royston, and now a fundraising page has been set up to support the family.

Archant

A fundraising page has been set up for the family of the six-year-old girl who was critically injured in a collision with a car in Royston at the weekend.

Lily Clegg was hurt in the collision with a black Vauxhall Insignia at the junction of Gower Road and Leete Place on Saturday at about 6.20pm.

She was taken via air ambulance to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The male driver of the Vauxhall remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

A crowdfunding page was set up today by Roz Elliott, who said she wanted to raise £3,000 to help support Lily and her parents - Rosa and Marc.

She said: "As most of us are now aware, Lily was seriously injured in an RTC on Saturday. Both Rosa and Marc work full time and I feel that not just as a school but as parents and a community we should come together and help support them through this difficult time."

Also on the fundraising page, Lily's mum Rosa said: "Lily is in paediatric intensive care with multiple injuries. We are not sure how it is going to go yet, but we're trying to stay strong.

You may also want to watch:

"She has had lots of teams seeing her. They are mostly worried about her brain.

"She didn't wake up as expected so they have put her in a deep coma to rest the brain and she has a probe in measuring brain pressure.  "Her first CT was normal, but the second showed some bruising and small blood spots. She also has a skull fracture and five unstable pelvic fractures." Rosa also requested prayers from the community to help Lily.

PC Christopher Thompson, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a very upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the little girl and her family at this time.

"We are currently working to piece together the events leading up to the collision and have already spoken to a number of people.

"However if you have not yet spoken to us but were there and witnessed what happened, saw the vehicle in the lead up to the collision or have any other information you think could prove useful, please get in touch."

To view the fundraising page, search 'Lily Clegg' at gofundme.com.

If you have information that could help the investigation email PC Thompson at christopher.thompson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Compliance.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston

Dig out your cutlass and eyepatch for Royston Pirate Day 2019

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest at last year's event. Picture: Clive Porter

Most Read

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston

Dig out your cutlass and eyepatch for Royston Pirate Day 2019

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest at last year's event. Picture: Clive Porter

Latest from the Royston Crow

Fundraiser set up after girl, 6, critically injured in Royston collision

A six-year-old girl has been injured in a collision in Royston, and now a fundraising page has been set up to support the family.

CADS members set for 2019 Royston Arts Festival production

Members of Royston drama group CADS' Flare Path cast. Picture: CADS

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Girl, 6, in critical condition after Royston crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash has left a six-year-old girl in critical condition
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists