Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

French families visit Royston as part of twin towns project

PUBLISHED: 09:50 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 12 June 2019

Families prepare to say farewell after a successful weekend. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

Families prepare to say farewell after a successful weekend. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

Archant

More than 20 families from France crossed the channel to visit families in Royston last weekend, in a trip organised by the Royston & District Town Twinning Association.

French visitors prepare to set off along the Cam. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix CooperFrench visitors prepare to set off along the Cam. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

The families from Royston's twin town, La Loupe, spent a long weekend enjoying a range of activities including punting on the river Cam and afternoon tea at the Orchard Tea Garden in Grantchester, entertained by young musicians from Royston Town Band.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday evening, the town twinning association hosted a hog roast at the Heath Sports Centre where the mayor of Royston, Councillor Robert Inwood, welcomed everyone. He said: "It is organisations like the twinning group that keep hope of a close Europe for the future possible."

There have been many friendships made during the many years of the twinning and the association hopes that there will be many more.

Members of Royston Town Band entertain the hosts and visitors. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix CooperMembers of Royston Town Band entertain the hosts and visitors. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

La Loupe has been twinned with Royston since 1986, with Großalmerode and Villanueva de la Cañada the other twin towns.

Go to www.roystontowntwinning.org for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Latest from the Royston Crow

French families visit Royston as part of twin towns project

Families prepare to say farewell after a successful weekend. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

North Herts trekkers take on Three Peaks in 24 hours for £20,000 hospice cause

Trekkers assembled at the hospice before setting off for the Three Peaks challenge. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

MP calls for emergency health funding for Cambridgeshire in Westminster debate

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has led a Westminster Hall debate calling for urgent additional health funding for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Royston mum celebrates daughter’s first birthday after air ambulance saved their lives

Royston's Emma Howard with daughters Rubie and Willow, whose first birthday raised more than £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - the charity which saved her life. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Howard

Community programme a hit as Crows look to expand reach

Lewis Endacott in action for Royston Town back in 2014. Picture: KEVIN LINES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists