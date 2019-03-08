French families visit Royston as part of twin towns project

Families prepare to say farewell after a successful weekend. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper Archant

More than 20 families from France crossed the channel to visit families in Royston last weekend, in a trip organised by the Royston & District Town Twinning Association.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

French visitors prepare to set off along the Cam. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper French visitors prepare to set off along the Cam. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

The families from Royston's twin town, La Loupe, spent a long weekend enjoying a range of activities including punting on the river Cam and afternoon tea at the Orchard Tea Garden in Grantchester, entertained by young musicians from Royston Town Band.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday evening, the town twinning association hosted a hog roast at the Heath Sports Centre where the mayor of Royston, Councillor Robert Inwood, welcomed everyone. He said: "It is organisations like the twinning group that keep hope of a close Europe for the future possible."

There have been many friendships made during the many years of the twinning and the association hopes that there will be many more.

Members of Royston Town Band entertain the hosts and visitors. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper Members of Royston Town Band entertain the hosts and visitors. Picture: Clare Davies and Alix Cooper

La Loupe has been twinned with Royston since 1986, with Großalmerode and Villanueva de la Cañada the other twin towns.

Go to www.roystontowntwinning.org for more information.