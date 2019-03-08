GCSE results day 2019: Freman College, Buntingford
PUBLISHED: 13:22 22 August 2019
Archant
Freman College in Buntingford has said a huge well done to their students who received their GCSE results today.
Headteacher Helen Loughran praised the students, saying they had done "brilliantly and should feel so proud of their achievements".
She continued: "It is great to see that all their hard work - and that of their parents and their teachers! - has paid off so well.
"We are delighted that record numbers of them are staying on in the sixth form this year and we also have students heading off to follow a wide range of courses at local colleges.
"We know they will do us proud and be great ambassadors for Freman."
The following students all achieved an amazing 8 or more GCSEs at the top grades of 8 and 9 (equivalent to A* in old GCSE grades):
Gracie Allen - Three 9s, six 8s
Cameron Appleby - One 9, seven 8s
Ellen Appleby - Six 9s, four 8s
Callum Ayer - Three 9s, five 8s
Lucas Blackwell - Two 9s, seven 8s
Emma Briffett - Four 9s, Four 8s
Natalie Cook - Four 9s, four 8s
Heidi Emes: Four 9s - five 8s
Amy Gilbride - Seven 9s, three 8s
Alex Godber - Two 9s, six 8s
Will Hamblin - Five 9s, four 8s
Juliana Harrison - Two 9s, seven 8s
Harry Hatton - Seven 9s, two 7s
Becca Jones - Two 9s, six 8s
Christy Jose - Eight 9s, one 8
Charlotte Oakley Deville - Seven 9s, three 8s
Kathryn Wilson - Six 9s, four 8s.