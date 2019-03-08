GCSE results day 2019: Freman College, Buntingford

Wil Littleford with his mum. Picture: Freman College Archant

Freman College in Buntingford has said a huge well done to their students who received their GCSE results today.

Nathan Lynch and Darcy McDonnell. Picture: Freman College Nathan Lynch and Darcy McDonnell. Picture: Freman College

Headteacher Helen Loughran praised the students, saying they had done "brilliantly and should feel so proud of their achievements".

She continued: "It is great to see that all their hard work - and that of their parents and their teachers! - has paid off so well.

"We are delighted that record numbers of them are staying on in the sixth form this year and we also have students heading off to follow a wide range of courses at local colleges.

"We know they will do us proud and be great ambassadors for Freman."

Emma Briffett. Picture: Freman College Emma Briffett. Picture: Freman College

The following students all achieved an amazing 8 or more GCSEs at the top grades of 8 and 9 (equivalent to A* in old GCSE grades):

Gracie Allen - Three 9s, six 8s

Cameron Appleby - One 9, seven 8s

Ellen Appleby - Six 9s, four 8s

Ellen Appleby with her mum. Picture: Freman College Ellen Appleby with her mum. Picture: Freman College

Callum Ayer - Three 9s, five 8s

Lucas Blackwell - Two 9s, seven 8s

Emma Briffett - Four 9s, Four 8s

Natalie Cook - Four 9s, four 8s

Kathryn Wilson. Picture: Freman College Kathryn Wilson. Picture: Freman College

Heidi Emes: Four 9s - five 8s

Amy Gilbride - Seven 9s, three 8s

Alex Godber - Two 9s, six 8s

Will Hamblin - Five 9s, four 8s

Oliver Ashworth. Picture: Freman College Oliver Ashworth. Picture: Freman College

Juliana Harrison - Two 9s, seven 8s

Harry Hatton - Seven 9s, two 7s

Becca Jones - Two 9s, six 8s

Christy Jose - Eight 9s, one 8

Cameron Appleby, Bindiya Patel and Ella Keep-Parker. Picture: Freman College Cameron Appleby, Bindiya Patel and Ella Keep-Parker. Picture: Freman College

Charlotte Oakley Deville - Seven 9s, three 8s

Kathryn Wilson - Six 9s, four 8s.

