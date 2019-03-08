Advanced search

Freman College debating team excel in competition

PUBLISHED: 07:04 23 July 2019

Freman College’s A Year Debating Team excelled at the National “Up For Debate” Final. Picture: Freman College

Freman College's A Year Debating Team excelled at the National "Up For Debate" Final. Picture: Freman College

Freman College's A Year Debating Team have excelled at the national "Up For Debate" final.

They competed against seven other teams in London and narrowly missed out on making the grand final. Two members of the team, Barney O'Hara and Louis Garner were awarded for both being one of the top six speakers at the tournament.

A spokeswoman said: "This was a superb opportunity for the students and they were fantastic ambassadors for Freman. A huge thank you also goes to Mrs Callow for all her work with the team."

Freman College also held its annual prize-giving event, with students being recognised for their achievements in front of an audience made up of parents, governors, the mayor of Buntingford and Freman College staff. As part of the event, the school welcomed back former student and guest of honour, Ryan Harpin.

Headteacher Helen Loughran said: "It has been a fantastic year for the school with success achieved across so many areas of college life."

She also congratulated students on their outstanding attitudes and abilities in and beyond the classroom. Musical interludes were given by Jasper Eaglesfield and Daniel Harrison and a motivating speech given by Ryan at the end of evening left everybody feeling uplifted and motivated.

