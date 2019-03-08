Advanced search

Freman College students take part in climate change strike

PUBLISHED: 15:55 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 26 September 2019

Freman College students protest about climate change. Picture: Katie House.

Freman College students protest about climate change. Picture: Katie House.

Archant

Students at Freman College in Buntingford took part in the global protests about climate change on Friday last week.

Throughout the day, led by the school's Sixth Form Amnesty International group, students produced placards and demonstrated in front of the school to alert visitors, staff and fellow students to the dangers of climate change and to encourage them to take action to avert this crisis.

The sixth form students involved in the protest did so with the school's blessing and protested during their private study periods to ensure that they did not miss any lessons.

You may also want to watch:

In Geography lessons, students learnt more about the causes of global warming and what they and their families can do to stop this from getting worse.

They had the opportunity to create 'protest postcards' to be sent to their local MP or other politicians. Tutors showed students an Amnesty International film outlining the threat climate changes poses to human rights.

Students have already been working with the college to reduce its impact on climate change. Through their student council they have worked with staff to ensure that no plastic bottles are sold by the canteen and that all packaging and cutlery are biodegradable.  There are recycling bins spread across the school site.

The college's hot water is heated by solar panels and the next project is to look into acquiring a composter so that food waste from the college kitchens can be recycled too.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Royston woman to share cancer story at Welwyn Garden City charity Willow’s 10k event

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

More than £1,200 raised at dinner for fire-hit Royston church

Yuva held a charity dinner in aid of St John the Baptist Church in Royston, which was devastated by fire last year. Picture: Yuva

Classic cars, motorbikes and Lancaster bomber flypast wows crowds in Meldreth

A Lancaster bomber from Coningsby flew over the Meldreth Car Show. Picture: John Price

Former Manchester United footballer starts sport programme for youngsters in Melbourn

Luke Chadwick is starting a Football Fun Factory venture in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: James Cutting

Most Read

Night closures on Royston A10 stretch for resurfacing works

Resurfacing work will take place in Royston.

Royston woman to share cancer story at Welwyn Garden City charity Willow’s 10k event

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

More than £1,200 raised at dinner for fire-hit Royston church

Yuva held a charity dinner in aid of St John the Baptist Church in Royston, which was devastated by fire last year. Picture: Yuva

Classic cars, motorbikes and Lancaster bomber flypast wows crowds in Meldreth

A Lancaster bomber from Coningsby flew over the Meldreth Car Show. Picture: John Price

Former Manchester United footballer starts sport programme for youngsters in Melbourn

Luke Chadwick is starting a Football Fun Factory venture in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: James Cutting

Latest from the Royston Crow

Freman College students take part in climate change strike

Freman College students protest about climate change. Picture: Katie House.

Royston woman to share cancer story at Welwyn Garden City charity Willow’s 10k event

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Mayor hopes to see first £100k homes in Cambridgeshire by 2021

Mayor James Palmer

Lesley Garrett talks about her musical heritage and the vissitudes of an entertainer’s career

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Coleridge’s compelling story with music at Corpus Playroom

Matt Wilkinson in The Ancient Mariner at Corpus Playroom. Picture: PAUL ASHLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists