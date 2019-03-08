A-level results 2019: Freman College, Buntingford
PUBLISHED: 16:03 15 August 2019
Archant
Freman College sixth formers learned their A-level grades earlier today, producing "the best results the school had seen for many years".
Headteacher at the Buntingford school Helen Loughran praised students, many of which will now be going on university or taking up apprenticeships.
She said: "Congratulations to all our upper-sixth students who received their A-level results today - they have done fantastically well, producing the college's best results for many years.
"With these excellent results under their belts, they are now setting off successfully on the next stage of their careers.
"It is incredible to see what a wide range of things they will be doing, we have students embarking on top level apprenticeship courses with banks, engineering and pharmaceutical companies and undertaking officer training at Sandhurst as well as heading off to universities across the country and beyond to take courses as diverse as aerospace engineering and theology.
"We are so proud of how hard they worked and how well they have done. We wish them every happiness and success as they leave us.
"We are already looking forward to seeing them and hearing how their first few months have been, when they come to collect their A-level certificates on December 18 at the Bury.
"Well done and good luck to them all!"
Here are some of Freman's top achievers and where they are heading next:
Molly Anderson - A*AA - History at Lancaster
Alex Appleby - A*AA - Biomedical science at Bath
Matt Appleby - A*A*AA - Mechanical and electronic engineering at Bristol
Zyra Brassington - A*AA - Creative writing and English literature at Roehampton
Rachael Clapham - A*A*A - History at Bristol
Emilia Conquest - A*AA - Geography at Durham
Eden Gardiner - A*A*A - Maths at Nottingham
Evie Harrington - A*AA - History at Durham
Ed Jackson - A*A*A*A - Maths at Warwick
Harrison Knowles - A*A*A - Maths at University College London
Parth Nakum - A*A*A - Medicine at Birmingham
James Savage - A*A*A - Maths at Warwick