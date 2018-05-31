Advanced search

Greater Cambridge Partnership votes to progress with Foxton travel hub

PUBLISHED: 13:14 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 01 July 2020

The transport interchange and car park would provide around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station. Picture: Google Street View

The transport interchange and car park would provide around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

The Greater Cambridge Partnership has voted to progress with plans for a travel hub in Foxton.

The location was approved for a transport interchange and car park providing around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station on Thursday last week and according to a report the GCP will now begin the preliminary designs and submit a planning application.

In a statement, the GCP said it had “approved plans for a new travel hub to the south of Foxton Station to enable more people to leave their cars and travel by public transport following a public consultation”.

Two options – one to the south of the railway line and one to the north – were considered and a public consultation showed 41 per cent of respondents indicated that the southern site would be their preferred option, whereas it said 13 per cent indicated that the northern site was their preferred option.

The GCP will now develop a full outline business case for the plan, but it will still need to return to the board for final approval.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme is currently estimated to cost just under £9 million and the number of car parking spaces is yet to be determined, but the GCP said it will provide “in the region of 750 car parking spaces”.

The outline business case from May this year said the travel hub could provide between 500 to 950 car parking spaces.

The GCP’s transport director, Peter Blake, told the meeting: “We need to continue to work closely with the local community to maximise the benefits for the Foxton area” – something he said could be achieved at the more detailed design phase.

“This needs to be taken forward in conversation with the community,” he added.

“To give an example of that, 750 spaces for cars may not be built out at one point because in the detailed design we might say, working with the community, we need 350 spaces, and that is what we need to start with and we need to work on the cycle parking issue and things like that. So that conversation needs to continue with the local community.”

The Greater Cambridge Partnership report says the next stage of work “will also include any necessary stakeholder engagement in order to develop the scheme designs, as well as seeking to develop a package of benefits for the local community”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A505 bridge from Royston to Melbourn a step closer as Greenway plans take shape

Cross-border campaigners at the A505 roundabout, where they have been calling for a pedestrian/cycle bridge to link Royston to Melbourn. Picture: A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

Royston Says No to Gladman on planning application

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Hit musical SIX coming to Newmarket stage

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for The July Course at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth

Two Romanians flagging down police in rural Cambridgeshire leads to six arrests on suspicion of modern day slavery

Arrests for modern day slavery follow moment two Romanians flag down police on Cambridgeshire rural road. Image Ulrike May from Pixabay.

Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Most Read

A505 bridge from Royston to Melbourn a step closer as Greenway plans take shape

Cross-border campaigners at the A505 roundabout, where they have been calling for a pedestrian/cycle bridge to link Royston to Melbourn. Picture: A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

Royston Says No to Gladman on planning application

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Hit musical SIX coming to Newmarket stage

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for The July Course at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth

Two Romanians flagging down police in rural Cambridgeshire leads to six arrests on suspicion of modern day slavery

Arrests for modern day slavery follow moment two Romanians flag down police on Cambridgeshire rural road. Image Ulrike May from Pixabay.

Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Latest from the Royston Crow

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire parts company with their highest paid broadcaster on his first year anniversary

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence and co-presenter Dotty McLeod happier times; He's lost job. . Picture; BBC

Royston Town Band makes music during lockdown

Royston Town Band found ways to rehearse and perform virtually during lockdown. Picture: Royston Town Band

Greater Cambridge Partnership votes to progress with Foxton travel hub

The transport interchange and car park would provide around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station. Picture: Google Street View

A505 bridge from Royston to Melbourn a step closer as Greenway plans take shape

Cross-border campaigners at the A505 roundabout, where they have been calling for a pedestrian/cycle bridge to link Royston to Melbourn. Picture: A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS