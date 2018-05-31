Greater Cambridge Partnership votes to progress with Foxton travel hub

The transport interchange and car park would provide around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station. Picture: Google Street View Archant

The Greater Cambridge Partnership has voted to progress with plans for a travel hub in Foxton.

The location was approved for a transport interchange and car park providing around 750 spaces near Foxton railway station on Thursday last week and according to a report the GCP will now begin the preliminary designs and submit a planning application.

In a statement, the GCP said it had “approved plans for a new travel hub to the south of Foxton Station to enable more people to leave their cars and travel by public transport following a public consultation”.

Two options – one to the south of the railway line and one to the north – were considered and a public consultation showed 41 per cent of respondents indicated that the southern site would be their preferred option, whereas it said 13 per cent indicated that the northern site was their preferred option.

The GCP will now develop a full outline business case for the plan, but it will still need to return to the board for final approval.

The scheme is currently estimated to cost just under £9 million and the number of car parking spaces is yet to be determined, but the GCP said it will provide “in the region of 750 car parking spaces”.

The outline business case from May this year said the travel hub could provide between 500 to 950 car parking spaces.

The GCP’s transport director, Peter Blake, told the meeting: “We need to continue to work closely with the local community to maximise the benefits for the Foxton area” – something he said could be achieved at the more detailed design phase.

“This needs to be taken forward in conversation with the community,” he added.

“To give an example of that, 750 spaces for cars may not be built out at one point because in the detailed design we might say, working with the community, we need 350 spaces, and that is what we need to start with and we need to work on the cycle parking issue and things like that. So that conversation needs to continue with the local community.”

The Greater Cambridge Partnership report says the next stage of work “will also include any necessary stakeholder engagement in order to develop the scheme designs, as well as seeking to develop a package of benefits for the local community”.