The Tiger Who Came to Tea display at Foxton Scarecrow Festival - Credit: Clive Porter

Beloved children's book characters were brought to life over the weekend at Foxton's annual scarecrow festival.

Snow White at Foxton Scarecrow Festival - Credit: Clive Porter

Forty displays were set up around the village - mostly in residents' gardens - for families to enjoy, from simple standalone figures to elaborate displays. The winning display was from Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson.

Room on the Broom was the winning display at Foxton Scarecrow Festival - Credit: Clive Porter

From midday until 5pm there was a full programme of events including a children's scarecrow-making competition at St Laurence Church, an autumn flower show, entertainment from the Foxton singers and a tombola and raffle on the village green.

Village hall staff dispensed beverages while villagers browsed a variety of stalls.

The Gruffalo at Foxton Scarecrow Festival - Credit: Clive Porter

One Foxton resident said: "There’s no rural decline in Foxton. It’s a thriving village, and everyone comes together when there’s an event and when they are required to.

"It’s one of the best communities in South Cambridgeshire.”



