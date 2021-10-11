Book characters come to life at Foxton Scarecrow Festival
- Credit: Clive Porter
Beloved children's book characters were brought to life over the weekend at Foxton's annual scarecrow festival.
Forty displays were set up around the village - mostly in residents' gardens - for families to enjoy, from simple standalone figures to elaborate displays. The winning display was from Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson.
From midday until 5pm there was a full programme of events including a children's scarecrow-making competition at St Laurence Church, an autumn flower show, entertainment from the Foxton singers and a tombola and raffle on the village green.
Village hall staff dispensed beverages while villagers browsed a variety of stalls.
One Foxton resident said: "There’s no rural decline in Foxton. It’s a thriving village, and everyone comes together when there’s an event and when they are required to.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s one of the best communities in South Cambridgeshire.”
Most Read
- 1 Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash
- 2 Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise spotted flying at Duxford
- 3 RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event
- 4 Leave us alone, MP’s junior aide tells councillor who quizzed him on Kabul
- 5 Woman killed in A1307 lorry crash worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 6 Pedestrian seriously injured in lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 7 Book characters come to life at Foxton Scarecrow Festival
- 8 Strictly Come Dancing stars bring classy variety act in Ballroom Boys tour
- 9 Food vouchers will be issued to struggling families this half-term
- 10 There With You This Winter: 9 ways we'll be hit harder in the pocket