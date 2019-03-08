Advanced search

Scarecrows return to Foxton as village festival feels the magic

PUBLISHED: 13:22 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 15 October 2019

Foxton Scarecrow Festival returned on Saturday as more than 50 scarecrows - from Harry Potter to Lady Macbeth - populated the village.

A variety of fictional favourites and famous faces brushed shoulders in the annual competition organised by St Laurence Church.

Harry Potter fans designed a number of 'scar-crows', including Harry himself disappearing onto Platform 9¾.

Paddington Bear, Willy Wonka, Fireman Sam and Spiderman could also be spotted in Foxton.

Fittingly, there was a strong environmental theme this year, with a display of Extinction Rebellion members protesting in support of the poor crows.

Visitors were treated to bacon butties, soup and home-made cakes, with performances from Foxton Singers and Foxton School choir, who gave a rendition of 'Sing' by Gary Barlow.

In total, £1,300 was raised for St Laurence Church.

