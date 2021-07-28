Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2021

A Neighbourhood Plan which was drawn up by members of the community in Foxton has been passed after receiving overwhelming support from residents.

Last Thursday (July 22), a referendum was held to ask residents if they wanted the Foxton Neighbourhood Plan to be considered in the planning process for the village - with 96.33% of those who took part voting in favour.

The plan sets out how the group wants to shape future development in the village, while also working to protect the local environment.

Now the votes have been counted, the plan will go forward to be adopted or 'made' by South Cambridgeshire District Council, and will then be an important consideration in determining local planning applications and helping to inform where new homes, shops and offices can be built and what new buildings will look like.

Chair of Foxton Parish Council, Simon Buggey, said: “Foxton Parish Council is delighted that the local community has voted in favour of the Foxton Neighbourhood Plan.

"Local residents have been actively involved in the process of creating the plan over the last five years, through consultations and the skills of volunteers on the working group.

"The parish council is confident that the 20 planning policies will secure the best for Foxton, its community and our local historic and natural environment.”

The Foxton Neighbourhood Plan aims to maintain and enhance the village's historic assets, rural character and local distinctiveness. There are also policies to protect the village's landscape character and green spaces, retain existing community facilities and add new facilities as needed in the future.

Foxton's new Neighbourhood Plan received overwhelming support from residents - Credit: SCDC

South Cambridgeshire District Council’s lead cabinet member for planning, Cllr Dr. Tumi Hawkins, said: “Our congratulations to the residents of Foxton who have shown hard work, commitment and dedication during the past few years in getting their Neighbourhood Plan to the place where it is now.

This is truly grass-roots planning where local residents directly influence the future of their village and, crucially, help to protect their local environment and biodiversity."



