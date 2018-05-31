New Foxton signs mark twinning with French village Montigny

Members of Foxton Twinning Association gather around one of the new signs. Picture: Simon Buggey Archant

Members of Foxton Twinning Association have gathered to mark the installation of new signs recognising the twinning of the village with another in France.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new signs at the village entrances recognise the partnership between Foxton and Montigny, near Rouen, in Normandy.

The twinning began in October 2016 developing from a longstanding, cross-channel friendship and has seen three annual exchanges since with more than 40 members of each community taking part in the visits.

You may also want to watch:

"We are delighted that there is now a very visible recognition of the bond of friendship between the two communities," said association chair, Philip Atkin.

"Our partnership allows the two villages to share their local history and culture on a personal level and the visits that we have made and hosted have been a real highlight."

The next exchange will take place in May 2020 with families from Montigny visiting Foxton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

For more information, go to foxtontwinning.org.uk.