Therfield pub offers discount to NHS staff amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:44 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 19 March 2020

Ivan Titmuss, landlord of The Fox & Duck in Therfield. Picture: Courtesy of Strand PR

Ivan Titmuss, landlord of The Fox & Duck in Therfield. Picture: Courtesy of Strand PR

A Therfield pub is giving NHS staff a discount as a way of saying thank you to those working tirelessly amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fox and Duck on the village green is offering 50 per cent off all food orders to customers on production of photographic ID.

The discount, effective immediately, comes alongside a range of steps being taken at the pub to combat the spread of coronavirus. These include asking all pubgoers to wash their hands upon arrival, urging advance booking to allow tables to be spread out accordingly and requesting payments by contactless where possible.

Landlord Ivan Titmuss said: “These really are unprecedented times and there are so many people working hard on the frontline in our hospitals and doctors’ surgeries that I just wanted to give a little something back to them.

“We pride ourselves on being an important community hub, so this is our way of saying thanks to our patrons, friends and neighbours who are doing everything to support us.”

Ivan said the government’s announcements about social distancing and staying away from pubs and restaurants were making the situation extremely tough for the hospitality industry.

He added: “There’s a lot of apprehension about coronavirus but until we’re forced to close, we’re trying to ensure it’s business as usual at The Fox and Duck.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff and customers is of course paramount and I’d like to assure everyone that we are taking all the precautions we can to keep everyone safe.”

The pub also intends to roll out a home delivery service for food and drink to residents of Therfield and Kelshall, starting next week.

See www.thefoxandduck.co.uk for more information.

Another pub in our area that is offering takeaway food to pick up or have delivered at home is The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead.

On their Facebook page, it says they deliver to the village for free and several surrounding villages for up to £5. The areas are Anstey, Barkway, Barley, Buckland, Great Chishill, Hare Street, Meesden, Reed and Shaftenhoe End.

They said: “Delivery availability is limited but we will do our best. Thanks for all of your support.”

Search ‘The Woodman Inn Nuthampstead’ on Facebook for more information.

