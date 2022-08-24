YouTuber wins burger-eating contest at Therfield pub

Jack Squires tackling the might Foxy Burger in Therfield - Credit: Danny Loo

A YouTuber is the new Hertfordshire burger eating champion after finishing a 4lb burger with sides in just half an hour.

The contest took place at The Fox and Duck in Therfield, after being cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Competitors ready to take on the Hertfordshire Burger Eating Contest - Credit: Danny Loo

Jack Squires, a YouTuber and fitness instructor who has previously taken on other food challenges around the country, ate the giant version of the pub's Foxy Burger in just 30 minutes and 22 seconds.

Jack Squires completing the Hertfordshire Burger Eating Contest - Credit: Danny Loo

The burger was served with oak-smoked cheddar inside bespoke buns made and donated by Tesco in Royston, along with chunky chips and a side salad.

The contest raised £500 for the Rooprai Spinal Trust.

Winner of the third annual Fox & Duck Hertfordshire Burger Eating Competition, Jack Squires receives his prize from landlord Ivan Titmuss. - Credit: Danny Loo

The Fox and Duck landlord Ivan Titmuss said: "I couldn't believe it. The burger is a beast and definitely not for the faint-hearted. But Jack made it look like a quick snack.”

Jack won a £100 voucher to spend at The Fox and Duck.

Landlord Ivan Titmuss with the 4lb burger at The Fox and Duck - Credit: Danny Loo



