Fowlmere singer shaves head for Home-Start

PUBLISHED: 06:59 21 May 2020

Sophie Winter from Fowlmere has shaved her head to raise money for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Liz Winter

Archant

A singer from Fowlmere has shaved her head to raise money for our area’s family support charity – something she said was always been on her bucket list.

Sophie Winter from Fowlmere is losing her locks for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of Sophie WinterSophie Winter from Fowlmere is losing her locks for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Courtesy of Sophie Winter

Sophie Winter parted with her shoulder-length locks for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire – a charity she’s heard lots about since her mum started volunteering for the cause two years ago.

Prior to the big event, the 21-year-old told the Crow: “Shaving my head for charity has been on my bucket list for such a long time. I started hearing about Home-Start from my mum and then more and more from other friends and family members and everyone praised the work they do.

“Then lockdown happened and I thought well now is the perfect time for doing it. Hair is always one of the those things that we think is so important, but it’s not really.”

Since 2015, Sophie has performed gigs in her local area and in London, where she has just finished studying for her degree in music production. She lives with her family in Fowlmere, and previously lived in Duxford.

Sophie Winter's shoulder-length locks are no more - all for a good cause. Picture: Liz WinterSophie Winter's shoulder-length locks are no more - all for a good cause. Picture: Liz Winter

She said: “When I told my family about the headshave they were very encouraging! They all wanted to have a go”

And that’s what happened, on Friday Sophie’s parents Liz and Mark and 17-year-old brother Joe, took charge of the scissors and clippers to carry out Sophie’s charity transformation.

Speaking to the Crow on Tuesday, she said: “I’m really happy. I didn’t realise it would be so much fun and I’d love it that much.

“My mum did the cutting and actually broke a pair of scissors! I don’t know how, my hair isn’t thick. My hair is so much easier to look after now, I might keep it this way for a while.”

Sophie has raised more than £1,100 for our Home-Start branch – smashing her £1,000 target.

“I’m really chuffed with how generous everyone has been,” she said. “I’m so happy that I could raise so much for a local charity as during coronavirus it’s so hard for them to get the funding they need. I wanted to do something from home – even if everyone thought I was mad to do it. I’m really pleased I have.”

