Rainbow of flowers sends message of hope in Fowlmere

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 April 2020

Caro Hollway, her husband Rick and daughter Rosie created the rainbow of flowers at Folwmere parish church. Picture: Caro Hollway

Caro Hollway, her husband Rick and daughter Rosie created the rainbow of flowers at Folwmere parish church. Picture: Caro Hollway

A rainbow of flowers has been unveiled at Fowlmere’s parish church, to send a message of hope to villagers in the coronavirus crisis.

The Easter cross by churchwarden Lisa Turner at St Mary's Church in Fowlmere. Picture: Caro HollwayThe Easter cross by churchwarden Lisa Turner at St Mary's Church in Fowlmere. Picture: Caro Hollway

Caro Hollway, her husband Rick and daughter Rosie, 18, have unveiled their floral arrangement on the porch gate of St Mary’s Church.

Caro said: “We’ve been so cheered by all the rainbows in people’s windows, we wanted to make our own.”

Caro organises the rota for church flowers and felt that, they could still create something uplifting around Easter time.

The Easter garden at St Mary's in Fowlmere, made by 11-year-old Catherine Follows. Picture: Caro HollwayThe Easter garden at St Mary's in Fowlmere, made by 11-year-old Catherine Follows. Picture: Caro Hollway

“Lots of people are taking their daily exercise walking past the church and we wanted to send a message of hope in these difficult times.”

The foliage is real and the flowers are silk and provided by choir leader Iverna Moss and a helpful eBay trader.

To the side of the porch there is also a St Mary’s Easter cross by churchwarden Lisa Turner and a beautiful Easter garden made by 11-year-old Catherine Follows.

