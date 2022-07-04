Fowlmere residents voice objections to housing development

Concerned resident Salli Roskilly stood in Long Lane Field with her STOP The Croudace Greenfield Grab poster - Credit: Salli Roskilly

Fowlmere residents have expressed their disapproval of a 125-home planning application.

The application from Croudace Homes has been criticised by local residents who believe the land holds too much value to be developed.

Croudace Homes applied to build on productive agricultural fields outside of the village framework.

Concerned resident, Salli Roskilly, who has lived in Fowlmere for over 40 years, is spreading word of the application to other villagers.

Salli said: “Often things go through without the knowledge of many people.

“It is not a particularly easy process to register and upload your views on the SCDC planning web site so I decided to create an online petition."

This petition has now reached 397 digital signatures and 298 physical signatures.

She added: “The whole point is to have a quick way of gauging how residents feel and feeding that information to the parish and district councils.

“The Croudace planning application is in breach of all local planning policies and Fowlmere’s status as a Group Infill village which allows small developments of eight and exceptionally 15 houses within the village.

“That does not mean 125 houses in a field, which is crossed by our ancient and beautiful public footpath to Foxton.”

The natural pathway leading all the way to Foxton from Long Lane field in Fowlmere - Credit: Salli Roskilly

Salli and her husband have raised awareness with posters around the town and door knocking to spread information and hand out physical petitions.

South Cambridgeshire District Council’s lead cabinet member for planning, Cllr Dr Tumi Hawkins, said: “As is normal practice for planning applications that are submitted, we are currently running a public consultation to gather the views of local people.

“After that consultation has ended, all relevant views, which we call material planning considerations, will be taken into account before a decision is made.

“I would encourage anyone who wants to have their say on this application to visit our planning portal, and search for application reference 22/02356/OUT."

The consultation closes on July 22.

You can find Salli's petition at: www.change.org/Fowlmere-Greenfields

The consultation page to comment directly to the council can be found here: applications.greatercambridgeplanning.org