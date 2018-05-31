Cyclist in critical condition after Fowlmere crash

A cyclist in his 60s is in a critical condition following a crash near Fowlmere yesterday.

At about 3.35pm, the cyclist was involved in a collision with a blue Mitsubishi L200 at the junction of Fowlmere Road and the B1368.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101 quoting incident 252 of April 27. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.