Former Royston Town footballer gets backing for dementia cause

Jack Bradshaw (right) with brother Tom and cousin Carli. Picture: Dementia Revolution Archant

A former Royston Town footballer who has seen first-hand the impact of dementia on his family will receive a boost to his London Marathon fundraising efforts this Saturday – after his current club stepped in to help.

Jack Bradshaw playing for Biggleswade Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Jack Bradshaw playing for Biggleswade Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Jack Bradshaw – who made more than 250 appearances during six seasons with the Crows – is taking on the 26.2-mile race alongside, brother Tom, Tom’s wife Jaymie, his cousin Carli and her partner Alex Robertson-Cox for Dementia Revolution, a year-long joint campaign from the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The father-of-two has seen his family affected by a rare inherited form of early-onset Alzheimer’s – caused by a faulty gene – with his grandmother dying aged 65 and his mother now living in a care home after being diagnosed six years ago at just 48.

His current club Biggleswade Town have made this Saturday’s home match at Langford Road against Royston a fundraising day for the cause, which will include collection buckets and a raffle to raise money. The Waders will also wear Dementia Revolution T-shirts in the warm-up to raise awareness.

“I’m so pleased Biggleswade Town are supporting our London Marathon fundraising,” said the defender.

“It’s the perfect game for this as I played for Royston for a long time and had a lot of success there.”

Jack, who is also at risk from the disease with a 50 per cent of inheriting the gene, spoke about is mum’s condition, saying: “It’s been shocking how rapid her decline has been.

“It’s like one minute you’re going around your mum’s house for a nice cup of tea and a chat, and then you blink and she’s in a nursing home.

“When you visit her you have to accept that the visit is not going to go how you want it to go.

“A lot of the time you are asking her questions and then having to answer them yourself.

“But now and again she can be like her old self, with little jokes or just her mannerisms that let you know your old mum is still there.”

His manager Lee Allinson is full of support for his player, saying: “Jack is a fantastic lad and an important part of our team.

“What his family have gone through is terrible. Their positivity and the amazing things they are doing to help raise money and awareness is something to be admired, so we fully support Jack and his family and anything we can do to help we will.”

To sponsor Jack and his family visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RunToRemember.