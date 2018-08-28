Former Greneway headteacher dies after short illness

Former Greneway headteacher Sue Kennedy sadly passed away after a short illness. Picture: Courtesy of Greneway School Archant

A former Greneway School headteacher has sadly died, following a short illness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Kennedy, who was in her 60s, had a 35-year career in teaching and had been the head at the Royston school for seven years before retiring in 2012.

A spokeswoman for Greneway School said on Tuesday: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death, after a short ilness, of Mrs Sue Kennedy.

“Mrs Kennedy joined Greneway in September 1990 as leader of mathematics, subsequently becoming deputy head in 1994. Following a move to headship in Bedfordshire, she returned to lead Greneway School in 2005.

“She took early retirement in 2012, remaining passionate about the middle years and the education of the whole child. Mrs Kennedy continued to take an active part in so many aspects of school life.

“She will be remembered as someone who went above and beyond to ensure that everyone felt valued, and will be greatly missed by the wider Greneway community.”