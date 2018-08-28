Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 31 January 2019

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

A car caused traffic chaos on Wednesday evening after it burst into flames during rush hour on a main Cambridgeshire road.

The car was driving on the A11 slip road, leaving the M11 near Great Chesterford, when it burst into flames, causing major delays during peak driving time.

A passer-by filmed the incident, which took place on January 30, on their dash cam – the dramatic footage shows high flames coming out of the small car on the slip road.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived to find a car well alight near Stump Cross.

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

“Wearing breathing apparatus we extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 6.45pm. The cause of this fire was accidental.”

Firefighters were assisted by officers from Cambridgeshire Police who arrived shortly after and tried their best to coordinate traffic around the blaze.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 4.47pm on January 30 with reports that a car was on fire on the M11 near Great Chesterford.

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

“The incident happened on the slip road joining the A11. Officers attended the scene to assist fire crews dealing with the incident.”

Most Read

Spate of van break-ins in Royston leaves family short for second time

Joe Charter's van has been broken into twice. Picture: Kirsty Charter

East West Rail Link: Consultation opens as route options revealed

The proposed routes for the East West Rail Link. Picture: East West Rail

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Dakotas over Duxford event to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

C-47 Skytrains, otherwise known as Dakotas, at IWM Duxford in 2014. Daks Over Duxford will take place at IWM Duxford on June 4-5, 2019. Picture: IWM / David Mackey.

Most Read

Spate of van break-ins in Royston leaves family short for second time

Joe Charter's van has been broken into twice. Picture: Kirsty Charter

East West Rail Link: Consultation opens as route options revealed

The proposed routes for the East West Rail Link. Picture: East West Rail

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Dakotas over Duxford event to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

C-47 Skytrains, otherwise known as Dakotas, at IWM Duxford in 2014. Daks Over Duxford will take place at IWM Duxford on June 4-5, 2019. Picture: IWM / David Mackey.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cam Vale Bus User Group holds meeting after mayor’s review published

The Cam Vale Bus User Group. Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Train disruption between Stevenage and London

There are train delays between London and Stevenage this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

People urged to ‘walk a mile in young carers shoes’ for awareness day

Carers Trust is urging people to 'walk a mile in young carers shoes' for Young Carers Awareness Day. Picture; Carers in Hertfordshire

How did our MPs vote on Brexit amendments?

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald and his South Cambs counterpart Heidi Allen. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists