Put your best paw forward with For Tigers Shepreth walk

Tanya Erzinclioglu from For Tigers, was one of many who did a sponsored walk from Cambridge town centre to Shepreth Wildlife Park last year. Picture: Amber Welch Archant

A tiger-themed charity walk from Cambridge to Shepreth is taking place next month to help improve the welfare of captive tigers in Thailand.

Starting at The Lion Yard Shopping Centre at 8am for a 9am start, participants will embark upon the nine-mile ramble to Shepreth Wildlife Park, with the chance to see two Sumatran tigers at the end.

The charity, For Tigers, is encouraging partakers to put on their best tiger outfit when joining in the fun.

Everyone is welcome to this family-friendly event, and joiners are asked to raise a minimum of £50 prior to walking.

Funds raised from this event will be use to buy materials to directly improve the lives of 20 tigers confiscated from Tiger Temple by the Thai Department of National Parks.

Wooden platforms, logs and sand pits will all be provided in order to improve the concrete cages these tigers live in.

To enter the walk - which is set to take place on August 4 - go to fortigers.org/walk-for-tigers.