Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Put your best paw forward with For Tigers Shepreth walk

PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 July 2019

Tanya Erzinclioglu from For Tigers, was one of many who did a sponsored walk from Cambridge town centre to Shepreth Wildlife Park last year. Picture: Amber Welch

Tanya Erzinclioglu from For Tigers, was one of many who did a sponsored walk from Cambridge town centre to Shepreth Wildlife Park last year. Picture: Amber Welch

Archant

A tiger-themed charity walk from Cambridge to Shepreth is taking place next month to help improve the welfare of captive tigers in Thailand.

Starting at The Lion Yard Shopping Centre at 8am for a 9am start, participants will embark upon the nine-mile ramble to Shepreth Wildlife Park, with the chance to see two Sumatran tigers at the end.

The charity, For Tigers, is encouraging partakers to put on their best tiger outfit when joining in the fun.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone is welcome to this family-friendly event, and joiners are asked to raise a minimum of £50 prior to walking.

Funds raised from this event will be use to buy materials to directly improve the lives of 20 tigers confiscated from Tiger Temple by the Thai Department of National Parks.

Wooden platforms, logs and sand pits will all be provided in order to improve the concrete cages these tigers live in.

To enter the walk - which is set to take place on August 4 - go to fortigers.org/walk-for-tigers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

Man arrested following ‘indecent exposure’ at Royston station

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Grandfather’s dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View

Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford to feature Battle of Britain movie aircraft

The Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford will feature displays by the Hispano Buchon. Picture: John Dibbs.

Most Read

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

Man arrested following ‘indecent exposure’ at Royston station

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Grandfather’s dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View

Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford to feature Battle of Britain movie aircraft

The Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford will feature displays by the Hispano Buchon. Picture: John Dibbs.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Put your best paw forward with For Tigers Shepreth walk

Tanya Erzinclioglu from For Tigers, was one of many who did a sponsored walk from Cambridge town centre to Shepreth Wildlife Park last year. Picture: Amber Welch

Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford to feature Battle of Britain movie aircraft

The Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford will feature displays by the Hispano Buchon. Picture: John Dibbs.

Guilden Morden pupils enjoy practical day with Willmott Dixon staff

Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Operating on wrong side of patient’s body among ‘never events’ at East and North Herts NHS Trust

The East and North Herts NHS Trust recorded six 'never events' in 2018/19.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists