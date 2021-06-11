News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital cardiology department

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 5:09 PM June 11, 2021   
Perry Groves in action for Arsenal during his playing days. He scored a winning goal for the Gunners

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves will be taking part in the charity match at Guilden Morden. - Credit: EMPICS Sport

A host of footballers, cricketers and actors are set to turn out for a charity football match in Guilden Morden later this month to raise money for Addenbrooke’s Hospital. 

Taking place at Guilden Morden Recreation ground on Saturday, June 26, all money raised will go to the cardiology department at the Cambridge-based hospital. 

The Stutes Past & Present team will be managed by ex-Cambridge United legend Steve Fallon, with his team including former players from local sides such as Histon and Cambridge City. 

The opposition, The Great English Fry Up, will be led by former Peterborough United boss and owner Barry Fry and ex-Bee Gees manager David English, with their team including England international John Salako and Manchester United’s Luke Chadwick.

Ipswich Town's John McGreal (right) and Manchester United's Luke Chadwick at Portman Road in 2002

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is one of many former pros taking part. - Credit: PA

Ex-cricketers David Smith and Steve Crook will also be playing, as will actor Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in Harry Potter.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to the Crow, Fry revealed he is excited for the occasion but is determined to see his side victorious on the day.

“It should be a great occasion and hopefully we can raise a lot of money for a really good cause,” he said.  

“We’ve been astonished by the amount of people who wanted to get involved and help us out, it’s been marvellous. 

Barry Fry, Peterborough United director of football. A great character and good company Photo; PA

Barry Fry will join David English in leading one of the teams on the day. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

“I love having these get togethers because we always have a good time, a drink and a laugh. It’s been a while since we could do that, so it’s going to be great.  

“I have to say though, it’s supposed to be a friendly, but I don’t believe in such a thing. I’m going there to win the game.” 

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves will also be on Fry’s team, and while he is looking forward to the day, the 56-year-old admitted that he won’t be running around too much. 

“I think describing me as taking part can be termed loosely. If you want to find me I’ll be standing on the left wing running five yards at a time,” he joked.  

“I have to admit, when I got asked, I thought we were playing cricket which is a little bit less running. 

“I’m sure the shorts will be a bit on the tight side, but the competitive instinct will kick in when we get started and it should be good fun. It’s all in aid of a really good cause too.” 

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gmfc-charity-match-2021.

Royston News

