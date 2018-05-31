Advanced search

Flood warning in place near Royston

PUBLISHED: 17:54 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 22 December 2019

A yellow weather warning is in place today.

A yellow weather warning is in place today.

trendobjects

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning from Guilden Morden to Haslingford - which covers most areas near Royston.

After heavy rainfall during this weekend, river levels remain high at the Wimpole gauge and the River Rhee and could rise further with more rain.

You may also want to watch:

The EA's incident response team is now monitoring the situation in the area and asked residents to "please stay aware of the forecast, local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

For the latest information please go here flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk.

Most Read

Men found in poor living conditions at suspected modern slavery site in Kneesworth

Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth on Friday, and found five Vietnamese men living in poor and cramped conditions. Picture: Cambs police

Chrishall vicar sorry after questioning Santa’s existence at school Christmas service

Revd Anand Sodadasi is vicar at Chrishall's Holy Trinity Church. Picture: Phoebe Taplin

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police

Johnson Matthey employees take part in volunteering day at Therfield school

Johnson Matthey workers helping out at Therfield First School for their community volunteering day. Picture: Therfield First School

Elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Croydon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a car near Croydon. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Men found in poor living conditions at suspected modern slavery site in Kneesworth

Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth on Friday, and found five Vietnamese men living in poor and cramped conditions. Picture: Cambs police

Chrishall vicar sorry after questioning Santa’s existence at school Christmas service

Revd Anand Sodadasi is vicar at Chrishall's Holy Trinity Church. Picture: Phoebe Taplin

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police

Johnson Matthey employees take part in volunteering day at Therfield school

Johnson Matthey workers helping out at Therfield First School for their community volunteering day. Picture: Therfield First School

Elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Croydon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a car near Croydon. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Cyber attacks on Herts County Council increase to over 60,000 times in the summer

Over 66,000 cyber attacks took place during the summer. Picture: FreeFoto.com.

Flood warning in place near Royston

A yellow weather warning is in place today.

Heavy rain and broken down train could cause cancellations and delays on Great Northern and Thameslink

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Herts will do its bit to prevent death of bees

Bees. Picture: Alan Davies

Bikers saddle up for charity ride to children’s hospice

The Royston & District Motorcycle Club members who took part in the ride to Milton. Picture: Douglas Thompson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists