Flood warning in place near Royston

A yellow weather warning is in place today. trendobjects

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning from Guilden Morden to Haslingford - which covers most areas near Royston.

After heavy rainfall during this weekend, river levels remain high at the Wimpole gauge and the River Rhee and could rise further with more rain.

The EA's incident response team is now monitoring the situation in the area and asked residents to "please stay aware of the forecast, local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

For the latest information please go here flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk.