Royston family first to welcome new baby in 2020

Danielle and Michael Bloss welcomed baby Alfie to the world at 12.57am on January 1, making him the first baby born at Addenbrooke's in 2020. Picture: Courtesy of Danielle Bloss Archant

A Royston couple were the first to welcome their new born baby at Addenbrooke's Hospital on New Year's Day.

Danielle and Michael Bloss welcomed a baby boy at 12.57am on January 1.

Alfie Leslie Bloss was the the first delivery of the year and new decade for the Cambridge hospital according to the couple, and weighed 8lb and 4oz.

Mum Danielle told the Crow: "We are settling into life as a family of four, as Alfie has an 18-month-old brother Noah.

"He wasn't due until January 10, so to be the first born at Addenbrooke's in the new decade was a surprise.

"It's pretty special and, to top it off, he shares a birthday with my dad, Leslie."

Charity Unicef - which works to protect children in danger - estimates that around 2,020 babies were born in the UK on January 1, 2020.

It also predicts that there were around 392,078 births worldwide on New Year's Day.