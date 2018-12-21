Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

21 December, 2018 - 12:40
Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

CAMBSFRS

A local business has donated £2,000 to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue after being “touched” by their Elton John Christmas video.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRSCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

The service re-created the famous John Lewis Christmas advert which sees children unwrapping firefighter toys on the big day.

The story follows them from childhood wanting to become a firefighter to driving a fire engine and coming down the pole.

The music video, with the strapline inspiring future lifesavers as well as popstars, has since been watched more that 375,000 times online.

Cambridge-based Terberg DTS were amongst the thousands touched by the video – they sent the service £2,000 to spend on gifts for children who are less fortunate than others.

Alisdair Couper, managing director at Terberg DTS which specialises in building terminal, yard tractors and other related vehicles, said: “We saw the video on twitter and were so touched by it we wanted to offer a donation.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support families who are in difficult circumstances at Christmas and we’re delighted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was able to bring our donation to life.”

Presents will be delivered to women’s refuges in Huntingdon, Fenland and Cambridge, a domestic violence advisory service in Peterborough and a food bank in Ely.

Hayley Douglas, head of media and communication at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had the initial idea for the video, said: “We’ve been bowled over by the reaction to the video and this has been the icing on the cake.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRSCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

“We’re extremely grateful to Terberg DTS for their generosity.

“We decided to buy fire service related toys and books as much as we could to tie in with the video. Who knows, the final outcome of all this might be that we inspire a few future firefighters.

“It’s been a manic few days raiding shelves in local toy shops and special mention has to go to Smyths Toys in Peterborough who not only gave us a discount but donated a massive fire engine toy for the communal area of one of the refuges.”

Hayley added: “The video cost nothing to make and was filmed on an iphone. It had no real purpose other than we thought it would be an interesting twist on the John Lewis advert so for all this to happen as a result is just unbelievable and has certainly made our Christmas!”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

‘Brilliant’ Royston firefighters praised for train tree strike evacuation

An Ely to London King's Cross service was struck by a tree on Saturday. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Armed police arrest man in Bassingbourn raid

Armed officers arrested a man in Bassingbourn this morning.

Melbourn Turn on to Christmas event ‘even better than last year’

Georgia and Joel met Father Christmas and one of his elves at the Melbourn event. Picture: Clive Porter

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Royston Crow

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning

Royston church fire: Tesco Extra donate to Tots in Church group

Tesco Extra in Royston has donated �500 worth of gift vouchers to St John's the Baptist Church following a devastating fire last week. Picture: Tesco Extra Royston

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence William Gilder Ltd of Teddington Hands, Evesham Rd Teddington, Gloucestershire.

Public Notices

Calls for better transparency and scrutiny after it is revealed that deputy council leader to get council loan to improve his council owned home

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists