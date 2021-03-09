News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Fire breaks out at Royston Recycling Centre

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:48 PM March 9, 2021   
A fire broke out at Royston Recycling Centre

A fire broke out at Royston Recycling Centre - Credit: Google Street View

Staff and visitors had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at Royston Recycling Centre.

The fire broke out in a waste compactor on the site shortly before 1pm today. 

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Royston Fire Station, and all staff and visitors were evacuated safely.

Firefighters were able to tackle the blaze, but the site will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Herts County Council said they hope the centre will be able to reopen as normal tomorrow morning.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royston church restoration is continuing - and from December the community is encouraged to tie a ribbon in memory of a l...

Fire-hit parish church secures vital cash boost

Bianca Wild

person
The testing centre at King James Academy Royston

Pupils to return to school as lockdown restrictions ease

Bianca Wild

person
Part of Linda Besin's winning abstract photograph for Royston Photography Society

Royston photographer wins abstract picture competition

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A “large proportion” of the nearly one million trees planted as part of the A14 upgrade in Cambridge

Cambridgeshire Highways | Video

Nearly a million trees planted alongside A14 die and need replacing

Ben Hatton Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus