Fire breaks out at Royston Recycling Centre

Published: 2:48 PM March 9, 2021

Staff and visitors had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at Royston Recycling Centre.

The fire broke out in a waste compactor on the site shortly before 1pm today.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Royston Fire Station, and all staff and visitors were evacuated safely.

Firefighters were able to tackle the blaze, but the site will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Herts County Council said they hope the centre will be able to reopen as normal tomorrow morning.