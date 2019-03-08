Advanced search

Royston set for May Fayre 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:40 30 April 2019

Royston May Fayre: A Korean martial arts display

Royston May Fayre: A Korean martial arts display

Archant

Royston May Fayre is back with fun for all the family on bank holiday Monday.

Dancers from Stageright Dance School entertain the crowdsDancers from Stageright Dance School entertain the crowds

Activities in Priory Memorial Gardens include children's fairground rides, bouncy castles and miniature train rides.

You can also try out free attractions 'Last Man Standing' and 'Circus Whiz', and see the dog show, historical vehicle show and more.

You may also want to watch:

Refreshments include a hog roast, burgers, retro sweets and more, plus a beer tent. Royston Town Band will be providing musical entertainment throughout the day.

The Naturally Royston Group are inviting young people in and around Royston to help the environment by creating friendly habitats for our insects. They will have an example bug hotel and some free materials available on their stand.

Royston town mayor, councillor Iain Leggett, said: “I am looking forward to this year's May Fayre, one of the premier events for the town.

“Come along, join in the fun and spend an afternoon relaxing with friends and family. Visit the stalls, grab something to eat and drink and discover what is good about the town. See you there.”

The fayre takes place on bank holiday Monday in Priory Memorial Gardens from 12 noon until 4.30pm.

