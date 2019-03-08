Cattle evacuated as fire crews tackle 100-tonne straw blaze near Ashwell

Crews tackle a 100-tonne straw blaze in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire Archant

Fire crews from Baldock and Royston had to evacuate cattle from a field after 100 tonnes of straw caught alight near Ashwell.

Damage caused by a wood chip processor in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire Damage caused by a wood chip processor in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire

Crews were called just after midday on Wednesday last week to reports of a haystack fire in Love Lane – off Hinxworth Road.

100 tonnes of straw had caught fire close to power lines, with wind making the smoke and flames worse.

Firefighters were subsequently forced to exacuate cattle from a nearby field and protect surrounding buildings.

Crews were at the scene until the early evening and managed to put out the blaze.

It was a busy day for firefighters as in the morning two crews from Royston, one from Baldock and one from Buntingford attended a building fire between Sandon and Buckland.

Crews were called at 7.30am to reports of a wood chip processor on fire at Five House Farm in Sandon Road.

Firefighters put out the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus, with Royston’s crew commander Steve Greaves saying: “The fire had significantly damaged a good proportion of the barn and associated equipment and the seat of the fire was so very deep seated within its storage that we had to use specialist water deliver spikes to ensure it was completely out.”