Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe © Adam Fanthorpe 2018

Following the news that a 15-year-old equestrian star had passed away on Sunday, the girl's mother has berated a "sick individual" who set up a fake online crowdfund.

Iona Sclater, 15, died after a falling from her horse in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. She was described as an "exceptionally talented and dedicated young rider" by the governing body for national equestrian eventing, British Eventing.

Following her daughter's death, Hetty Sclater shared a post on Facebook today explaining that a fake "Iona Sclater Funeral Fund" has been set up online.

In an impassioned response on the social media site, Hetty said: "Some sick individual has set up an Iona Sclater Funeral Fund - Please do not donate.

"Please share. I don't know how to stop this!

"There may be others but do not donate anything. Charlie [her husband] and I have our own plans for a charity which we will publish when we are ready."