Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

PUBLISHED: 15:08 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 13 August 2019

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

© Adam Fanthorpe 2018

Following the news that a 15-year-old equestrian star had passed away on Sunday, the girl's mother has berated a "sick individual" who set up a fake online crowdfund.

Iona Sclater, 15, died after a falling from her horse in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. She was described as an "exceptionally talented and dedicated young rider" by the governing body for national equestrian eventing, British Eventing.

You may also want to watch:

Following her daughter's death, Hetty Sclater shared a post on Facebook today explaining that a fake "Iona Sclater Funeral Fund" has been set up online.

In an impassioned response on the social media site, Hetty said: "Some sick individual has set up an Iona Sclater Funeral Fund - Please do not donate.

"Please share. I don't know how to stop this!

"There may be others but do not donate anything. Charlie [her husband] and I have our own plans for a charity which we will publish when we are ready."

Most Read

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green

Hare poachers torch car and set field alight before being ordered to leave South Cambridgeshire

Hare poachers torched their car and set alight a field in South Cambridgeshire yesterday (August 11). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Disruption continues on trains after major power cut

Disruption continues on Great Northern rail services this morning. Picture: Nick Gill

Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office

Most Read

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green

Hare poachers torch car and set field alight before being ordered to leave South Cambridgeshire

Hare poachers torched their car and set alight a field in South Cambridgeshire yesterday (August 11). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Disruption continues on trains after major power cut

Disruption continues on Great Northern rail services this morning. Picture: Nick Gill

Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office

Latest from the Royston Crow

Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office

Royston plot-holders show off fruits of their labour at allotment open day

Jemimah has a plot with her family and picked up the award for ‘most unusual container’. Picture: Vicki Seddon

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists