Advanced search

Village bus operator teams up with South Cambs community group to promote face coverings on journeys

PUBLISHED: 17:36 13 July 2020

Villager Rob Stanford boards the 127 in Bassingbourn High Street with Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven, district councillor Nigel Cathcart and parish council chair Elaine Douglass.Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Villager Rob Stanford boards the 127 in Bassingbourn High Street with Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven, district councillor Nigel Cathcart and parish council chair Elaine Douglass.Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Archant

Since the government’s announcement that face coverings must be worn on public transport, the Cam Vale Bus User Group has teamed up with a bus operator to encourage passengers to be sure and come prepared.

A2B owner Brian Clifford has set the destination display of the 127 bus – which connects Royston with Melbourn, Meldreth, Whaddon, Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, Litlington and the Mordens – with the heading, ‘Please keep us safe. Wear a face covering’.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “A2B would like to thank passengers for following government rules on wearing face coverings. This helps not only you but everyone else aboard stay safe. Please follow the social distancing signage on board, and if you are travelling without a facemask because you are exempt, please try and sit at the rear of the vehicle. Please don’t worry if you don’t see your driver wearing a face covering, as drivers are exempt from the ruling.’

Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven said: “The 127 bus has been running all through lockdown. This really is a critical link for many people who don’t have access to private transport.

“Passengers are now required to wear a face covering or mask for the safety of everyone on board. A scarf or bandana is acceptable. The bus itself is equipped with hand sanitiser, and seats have been rearranged to enable social distancing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Village bus operator teams up with South Cambs community group to promote face coverings on journeys

Villager Rob Stanford boards the 127 in Bassingbourn High Street with Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven, district councillor Nigel Cathcart and parish council chair Elaine Douglass.Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Marc Almond added to Newmarket drive-in concert series line-up

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer with Marc Almond the latest act added to the line-up. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation

Police hunt escaped prisoner with links to Buntingford

Daniel Puncheon

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Most Read

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Village bus operator teams up with South Cambs community group to promote face coverings on journeys

Villager Rob Stanford boards the 127 in Bassingbourn High Street with Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven, district councillor Nigel Cathcart and parish council chair Elaine Douglass.Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Marc Almond added to Newmarket drive-in concert series line-up

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer with Marc Almond the latest act added to the line-up. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation

Police hunt escaped prisoner with links to Buntingford

Daniel Puncheon

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Latest from the Royston Crow

Village bus operator teams up with South Cambs community group to promote face coverings on journeys

Villager Rob Stanford boards the 127 in Bassingbourn High Street with Cam Vale Bus User Group chair and county councillor Susan van de Ven, district councillor Nigel Cathcart and parish council chair Elaine Douglass.Picture: Cam Vale BUG

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Nominate your top sports club for a prestigious Hertfordshire Community Award

Stevenage Starlets FC, last year's Comet Club of the Year, presented by Archant group sports editor Lee Power. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Herts Cricket League reveal safety measures and rule changes ahead of season’s delayed start

Reigning Herts Cricket League champions Potters Bar start the delayed 2020 season at Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Marc Almond added to Newmarket drive-in concert series line-up

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer with Marc Almond the latest act added to the line-up. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation