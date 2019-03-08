Advanced search

European Elections 2019: Breakdown of how North Herts and South Cambs voted

PUBLISHED: 17:26 28 May 2019

Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Liberal Democrat MEPs Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

The breakdown of how North Hertfordshire and South Cambridgeshire voted in the European Parliament elections has been revealed, with the Brexit Party and Liberal Democrats seeing huge gains from 2014.

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRYBrexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Across the East of England as a whole, the newly formed Brexit party secured three MEP seats with Richard Tice, Michael Heaver and June Mummery heading to Brussels.

The Liberal Democrats now have two MEPs, Herts county councillor Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha. The Greens and Conservatives also secured one seat each, being represented by Catherine Rowett and Geoffrey van Orden respectively.

These results - determined by proportional representation - represent a big change from the region's 2014 result, where UKIP and the Conservatives took three seats apiece and Labour secured one.

Based on the 2016 EU referendum result, 2019's European Parliament results which saw the Lib Dems the most popular party in our area comes as no surprise - both South Cambridgeshire and North Herts had strong remain votes three years ago.

New Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett with her colleagues after the result was declared. Picture: PAUL GEATERNew Green Party MEP Dr Catherine Rowett with her colleagues after the result was declared. Picture: PAUL GEATER

North Herts councillor Sam Collins, the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Hitchin and Harpenden, sees these results as a clear message to Britain's two-party system. He said: "This is a big fat bollocks to Brexit, bollocks to tribal voting and bollocks to the two main parties."

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen's Change UK party struggled to gain a foothold in the election, finishing with 3.65 per cent of the total vote in the East of England region.

Despite the new party failing to secure a seat, yesterday she tweeted: "Always positive! We have unleashed serious energy in these elections - onwards!"

Turnout for the Eastern region was 36.4 per cent, a marginal decrease from the 36.6 per cent during 2014's previous European election. But North Herts and South Cambridgeshire both saw much higher than average turnout in each local authority area.

The full voting results for South Cambridgeshire and North Herts is shown below:

South Cambridgeshire District Council: (48 per cent turnout)

Liberal Democrats - 20,975

Brexit Party - 13,174

Green Party - 8,351

Conservatives - 4,685

Change UK - 3,906

UKIP - 1,018

English Democrats - 214

Independent - 102

North Hertfordshire District Council: (41 per cent turnout)

Liberal Democrats - 12,595

Brexit Party - 10,719

Green Party - 6,149

Conservatives - 4,324

Labour - 3,261

Change UK - 1,640

UKIP - 924

English Democrats - 236

Independent - 132

