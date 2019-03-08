Advanced search

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance coming to Stevenage and Baldock

PUBLISHED: 07:01 04 September 2019

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is raising awareness and funds in Stevenage and North Herts for National Air Ambulance Week. Picture: Clare Banks

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is raising awareness and funds in Stevenage and North Herts for National Air Ambulance Week. Picture: Clare Banks

CLARE BANKS

To mark National Air Ambulance Week, volunteers and staff from Essex & Herts Air Ambualance (EHAAT) will be at venues across North Herts to raise awareness and collect donations.

This annual initiative, which will run from September 9 to September 15, sees air ambulance charities from Scotland to Cornwall working together to publicise their work and raise funds.

You may also want to watch:

Head of fundraising at EHAAT Jon Rodriguez said: : "We bring the hospital to the patient, but we couldn't do it without our amazing supporters.

"National Air Ambulance Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to talk to people in the community about how their donation really does make a difference to our work."

Representatives will be at Stevenage's Asda store next Saturday and Balstock Festival in Baldock on September 13, 14 and 15.

For more information on EHAAT and National Air Ambulance Week visit ehaat.org/naaw.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Latest from the Royston Crow

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance coming to Stevenage and Baldock

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is raising awareness and funds in Stevenage and North Herts for National Air Ambulance Week. Picture: Clare Banks

And the new! Maggie Brown claims national title for Royston Rockets BMX Club

Maggie Brown of Royston Rockets stands on top of the podium at the national championships.

New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists