BMW driver jailed after 77-year-old dies in A10 crash near Reed

PUBLISHED: 10:44 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 09 October 2019

36-year-old Mohammad Ahmed was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday. Picture: Herts police

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for 2½ years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving on the A10 carriageway near Reed.

Mohammad Ahmed was driving a silver 320 BMW when it collided with a Volkswagen Move Up on the A10 northbound carriageway at the Reed junction, on the morning of Sunday, July 14.

Enfield's Catherine Roberts - a 77-year-old passenger in the back of the Volkswagen - sadly died from her injuries, while her husband Kenneth Roberts, 80, was seriously injured and treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Ahmed, of Thornwood in Epping, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing. He was disqualified from driving for four years and three months.

PC Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Ahmed's dangerous driving on this morning cost the life of a much-loved lady and left her husband badly injured. Our thoughts remain with Catherine's family at what continues to be a difficult time."

