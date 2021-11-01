Man and woman seriously injured after car crashes into ditch
- Credit: Google Street View
A man and a woman received serious injuries after the car they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Officers, fire crews from Royston and Cambridgeshire, and two air ambulances attended the scene in Meldreth's Station Road on Saturday shortly before 9.50pm.
A Cambs police force spokesperson said: "We were called at about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 30, with reports a car had gone into a ditch in Station Road.
"A man and a woman who were in the vehicle received serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
"The road was closed while the car, a Ford Focus, was recovered and the incident was dealt with. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved."
The ambulance service has now confirmed those injured were taken to hospital via road ambulance.
A spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.53pm on Saturday with report of a collision in Station Road, Meldreth.
"We sent East Anglian Air Ambulance, Magpas Air Ambulance, two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle.
"Two people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance for further care.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "At 21:55 @HertsFRSControl mobilised @roystonfire to Station Road, Meldreth where they assisted their Cambs colleagues with a road traffic collision; two casualties were left in the care of @EastEnglandAmb"