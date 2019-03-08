Advanced search

Royston man given suspended sentence for racial harassment

PUBLISHED: 06:55 11 March 2019

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: Harry Hubbard.

Archant

A Royston man has been given a suspended prison sentence for racially harassing another man at King’s Cross station.

Edward Jacey, of Brampton Road, pleaded guilty on Wednesday last week to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment alarm or distress. The incident took place on February 14 and was racially aggravated.

As well as this offence, he pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place and being in possession of an open container of alcohol, which breached the criminal behaviour order he was given in June last year – he also pleaded guilty to dodging a First Capital Connect train fare.

The 31-year-old was handed a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court and must pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £115 surcharge.

In a separate case heard on the same day, Jacey pleaded guilty to avoiding paying £11.40 for a taxi in Baldock on January 27 and being drunk in a public place, breaching an anti-social behaviour order. He was fined £200 and must pay £11.40 compensation.

