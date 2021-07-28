Published: 9:00 AM July 28, 2021

A new learning space has been created at one of the smallest schools in the country as part of a community fund initiative.

Therfield First School in Royston received the £1,000 donation from housebuilder Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building homes in the town at Hedera Gardens in Baldock Road.

The learning space, nicknamed 'The Pod', provides an additional room with provision for small groups or up to a whole year group of pupils at a time. The Pod will also be used to support pupils with additional needs, host professional meetings and provide a space for local community groups to meet.

Headteacher Tara McGovern said: "The learning space was years in the making, and we’re excited to be able to see first-hand the immediate positive impact that our new space has provided.

"Next year, the school will need to continue to focus on its recovery curriculum for pupils, following the COVID pandemic. The Pod will ensure that we can offer a personalised, high quality provision for groups and individual pupils.

Redrow sales assistant Nigel Clay with pupils from Therfield First School and headteacher Tara McGovern celebrating their new learning hub - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

“We’re one of the smallest schools in the country, so to have this additional space to support pupils and their families is fantastic. We’d like to say a big thank you to the Redrow team for their contribution.”

The space has already been put to regular use to deliver lessons to pupils, host play therapy sessions run by an external professional, and record videos to be sent home to pupils working remotely during the most recent lockdown.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Therfield First School came to us with an ambitious project – to provide children with an additional learning space and local people with a brand-new community hub – and we were thrilled to be able to help.

“It’s been a challenging year for many, so we’re pleased that this space is opening for everyone to enjoy, whether they’re local groups coming back together or pupils and their family receiving additional support.

“Initiatives like this are key to creating and supporting thriving communities, by giving people a space to engage, learn and grow. We have no doubt the learning space will leave the people of Royston with a long-lasting legacy.”