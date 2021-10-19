News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Education

Pupils wish villagers a happy harvest with afternoon tea

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:24 AM October 19, 2021   
Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

Pupils at Therfield First School baked over 400 fruit scones as part of their annual Harvest Gift of Giving project, before delivering afternoon tea to 170 houses in the village.

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

Over the past seven years, the school has found different ways to celebrate the harvest festival - with pupils delivering posies of flowers, cupcakes and cookies. Last year, because of COVID-19, pupils delivered daffodil bulbs to each house, which had to be left on doorsteps.

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

The afternoon tea was the school's biggest project yet, to celebrate returning to a sense of normality. 

Last Wednesday, the 52 pupils set about making 400 scones - with small groups each making a batch of 24 so all children could be involved in the process.

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

The pupils wrote personalised tags and created afternoon tea parcels, each containing scones, jam, butter and teabags.

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

You may also want to watch:

The parcels also included a poem, as follows:

"Last year we couldn't bake.
And we couldn't knock at your door.
As things are slowly changing
We've come back again for more.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dozens die after catching COVID-19 in our hospitals
  2. 2 'We were lied to' - Residents' dismay as development prompts privacy concerns
  3. 3 5 haunted locations that will give you a Halloween fright
  1. 4 David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny coming to Cambridge stage
  2. 5 Tributes paid to 'greatly respected' coach operator
  3. 6 Signs on A505 to discourage littering after stretch becomes 'eyesore'
  4. 7 Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in 'a theatrical gem' at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  5. 8 Riverdance's 25th anniversary show lifts the roof off Cambridge Corn Exchange
  6. 9 No Time To Die is 'a bloated but entertaining slice of spy action'
  7. 10 Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash

"Now gather with one another
There's no need to be alone
Relax, unwind and take a break
And enjoy our tea and scone."

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

Headteacher Tara McGovern said: "It was amazing to be able to welcome parent helpers back into school to help with the marathon task of making the scones, and creating the gift packages with our children.

"The fact that we could get our pupils together baking again and knocking on our neighbours doors was a moment worth waiting for.

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

“Every year our children gain so much from being able to see first-hand the impact that a kind gesture can have. They are able to spread happiness and joy to others and in return feel a sense of pride that they have made a difference.”

The project met with an "overwhelming" response from villagers, and the school was inundated with emails, phone calls, letters and cards thanking pupils.

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

One villager commented: “We have just enjoyed the delicious scones with our cup of tea. So beautifully wrapped together with a delightful little poem.

"We know this would have taken a lot of time and effort from everybody and we appreciate it greatly. I hope the children enjoyed making the scones as much as we enjoyed receiving them!”

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village

Pupils at Therfield First School prepared an afternoon tea for people in the village - Credit: Therfield First School


Therfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire. Picture: Archant/File

Cambs Live

Stagecoach bus routes changing due to lack of staff

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Royston Wombles of Ware Abouts Carol Stanier and her son Matthew Kazer

Save pennies and the planet at Sustain-Ability

Bianca Wild

person
Jordan Watson scored one of Welwyn Garden City's three goals in the Herts Senior Cup loss to Royston Town.

Match Report

Royston Town edge county cup tie in seven-goal thriller with valiant WGC

Phil Ravitz

Logo Icon
Tom Cruise flying a Boeing Stearman biplane at Duxford Airfield.

Film | Video

Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise spotted at Duxford

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon