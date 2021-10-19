Pupils wish villagers a happy harvest with afternoon tea

Published: 9:24 AM October 19, 2021

Pupils at Therfield First School baked over 400 fruit scones as part of their annual Harvest Gift of Giving project, before delivering afternoon tea to 170 houses in the village.

Over the past seven years, the school has found different ways to celebrate the harvest festival - with pupils delivering posies of flowers, cupcakes and cookies. Last year, because of COVID-19, pupils delivered daffodil bulbs to each house, which had to be left on doorsteps.

The afternoon tea was the school's biggest project yet, to celebrate returning to a sense of normality.

Last Wednesday, the 52 pupils set about making 400 scones - with small groups each making a batch of 24 so all children could be involved in the process.

The pupils wrote personalised tags and created afternoon tea parcels, each containing scones, jam, butter and teabags.

The parcels also included a poem, as follows:

"Last year we couldn't bake.

And we couldn't knock at your door.

As things are slowly changing

We've come back again for more.

"Now gather with one another

There's no need to be alone

Relax, unwind and take a break

And enjoy our tea and scone."

Headteacher Tara McGovern said: "It was amazing to be able to welcome parent helpers back into school to help with the marathon task of making the scones, and creating the gift packages with our children.

"The fact that we could get our pupils together baking again and knocking on our neighbours doors was a moment worth waiting for.

“Every year our children gain so much from being able to see first-hand the impact that a kind gesture can have. They are able to spread happiness and joy to others and in return feel a sense of pride that they have made a difference.”

The project met with an "overwhelming" response from villagers, and the school was inundated with emails, phone calls, letters and cards thanking pupils.

One villager commented: “We have just enjoyed the delicious scones with our cup of tea. So beautifully wrapped together with a delightful little poem.

"We know this would have taken a lot of time and effort from everybody and we appreciate it greatly. I hope the children enjoyed making the scones as much as we enjoyed receiving them!”

