Royston Rough Sleepers had a fourth sleepout in Barley to raise funds to help homeless people. - Credit: Royston Rough Sleepers

Students from Bassingbourn Village College and Royston Rough Sleepers fundraising group have been drumming up cash for homelessness charities close to the heart of many in our community and further afield.

Bassingbourn Village College students held a non-uniform day in aid of Jimmy's Cambridge on the last day of the 2021 term, and the total has now been announced.

Jimmy’s has been open for over 25 years providing help to people who experience homelessness in Cambridge.

BVC principal Vickey Poulter. Picture: BVC - Credit: Archant

Student and staff donations raised an impressive £572 for the cause, which works with local people, communities, organisations and partners to deliver 24/7 emergency help, support and accommodation for those who would otherwise be sleeping rough.

As well as its emergency accommodation, Jimmy’s also runs a controlled drinking project for people recovering from alcohol addiction, nine shared houses and 22 modular homes for people who need extra support.

Vickey Poulter, principal at Bassingbourn Village College, told the Crow: “As a school we look for every opportunity to support local charities and I am delighted that our community continues to support us when we run activities, such as non-uniform days, to raise funds for organisations like Jimmy’s.

"We feel it is important to promote the message of supporting your local community and charities to our students. We do hope that our donation will make a difference to those in need during the coming months.”

The Bassingbourn students aren't the only ones thinking of those less fortunate during the winter months.

Fundraisers Royston Rough Sleepers spent a chilly, damp night in Barley churchyard last month in aid of homeless work by the Church Urban Fund - and their total has now reached more than £6,000!

Sophia Wrangham, the organiser of the event - which is in its fourth year - said, "There were eight of us and it’s quite a harsh thing to do - It's always cold, sometimes wet, once a bitter frost and a full moon.

"And though we have tarpaulins and sleeping bags and mats - and dinner inside us and breakfast to look forward to - still it gives some idea of what it must be to face this night after night."

Their page is still open at www.justgiving.com/team/RoystonRoughSleepers21.