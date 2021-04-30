'Spirit of the Wild' visits Royston schoolchildren
Akshay Raja
- Credit: Icknield Walk First School
Pupils at a school in Royston have been visited by the 'Spirit of the Wild' this week.
Children in the Early Years classes at Icknield Walk First School were shown a plethora of fascinating animals including a snowy owl, a tarantula, an African dormouse, a bullfrog, a fruit bat and many more.
The visiting animal expert, Ben, taught the children various interesting facts and the meaning of new terminology, such as herbivore, omnivore, carnivore and exoskeleton.
Being invited to touch or hold an animal was a highlight of the children's day.
Year 2 children at the school also took part in a Medieval Day recently.
You may also want to watch:
Having studied Kings and Queens, they celebrated ending the topic by dressing up as castle characters and engaging in a variety of art and craft activities.
To end the afternoon, a banquet 'fit for royalty' was held for the students.
Most Read
- 1 Filming taking place at National Trust's Wimpole Estate
- 2 Barkway Road Royston proposal consultation deadline extended
- 3 Residents rescued from flats after suspected deliberate fire in early hours
- 4 Council hopes of continued remote meetings are dashed by High Court
- 5 Royston resident's laptop replaced after house fire drama thanks to generous new community fund
- 6 Sir Ed Davey compares Cambridgeshire farmgate 'scandal' to what's happening at No 10
- 7 'We all need a good laugh' - Cambridge Comedy Festival returns as three-day spectacular
- 8 Rat baiting carried out at Therfield Heath car park
- 9 What's on this weekend? 9 ideas for things to do this May Bank Holiday
- 10 Step out of lockdown by joining annual shine walk fundraiser