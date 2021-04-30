News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Spirit of the Wild' visits Royston schoolchildren

Akshay Raja

Published: 10:54 AM April 30, 2021   
Children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston took part in a 'Spirit of the Wild' day

Children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston took part in a 'Spirit of the Wild' day - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

Pupils at a school in Royston have been visited by the 'Spirit of the Wild' this week.

Children in the Early Years classes at Icknield Walk First School were shown a plethora of fascinating animals including a snowy owl, a tarantula, an African dormouse, a bullfrog, a fruit bat and many more.

Children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston took part in a 'Spirit of the Wild' day

Children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston took part in a 'Spirit of the Wild' day - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

The visiting animal expert, Ben, taught the children various interesting facts and the meaning of new terminology, such as herbivore, omnivore, carnivore and exoskeleton. 

Being invited to touch or hold an animal was a highlight of the children's day.

Year 2 children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston celebrated a Medieval Day

Year 2 children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston celebrated a Medieval Day - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

Year 2 children at the school also took part in a Medieval Day recently.

Having studied Kings and Queens, they celebrated ending the topic by dressing up as castle characters and engaging in a variety of art and craft activities.

To end the afternoon, a banquet 'fit for royalty' was held for the students.

Year 2 children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston celebrated a Medieval Day

Year 2 children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston celebrated a Medieval Day - Credit: Icknield Walk First School


Royston News

