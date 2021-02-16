Children learn about importance of mental health for Feeling Good Week

Published: 11:35 AM February 16, 2021

Miss Collingbourne and Miss Derbyshire from Tannery Drift First School in Royston got dressed up for Feeling Good Week - Credit: Tannery Drift First School

Staff and pupils at a school in Royston took part in Feeling Good Week to help raise awareness of young people's mental health.

Tannery Drift First School spent the week promoting emotional wellbeing as part of the Hertfordshire-wide event, which aims to help children and young people understand mental health issues and find out where help can be accessed in the wider community.

From Monday, February 8 to Friday, February 12, children and teachers tried out different approaches to self-care through a variety of activities which promoted kindness, mindfulness and daily physical activity.

The children also thought about what makes them feel good, and explored their emotions through art by creating collages and drawing pictures.

Headteacher Anna Greetham said: "At Tannery Drift we believe in the development of the whole child.

"It is important to help children learn how to understand and communicate their feelings as well as developing empathy for others.

"Supporting emotional wellbeing and mental health for our children runs through all elements of our curriculum."

The school's Early Years team said they "thoroughly enjoyed" the opportunity to dress up and make children smile.

Feeling Good Week was started by Healthy Young Minds in Herts. A statement on their website said: "2020 has been a challenging year for many people, and we know children and young people have had to manage a lot of changes, both in terms of their day-to-day life and their school life.

"This year, we would love to see ideas that allow children and young people to consider the different aspects of their wellbeing, and what tools they can use to support good mental health and emotional wellbeing."

To round off the week, the school has also been fundraising for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire (HSRBSC), a local charity which offers support to families in need with at least one child under the age of nine.

Pupils and staff, whether learning from home or at school, were invited to wear fancy dress or something red to celebrate Love Your Home-Start Day.

The charity is currently looking for local volunteers with parenting experience to help families in need.