Reception pupils dress up to learn about role of key workers

Published: 3:50 PM February 3, 2021

Reception pupils at Icknield Walk First School in Royston have converted their play area into a police station to learn about the role of key workers - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

Pupils at a school in Royston have been learning about people in the community who help them - a topic particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reception children at Icknield Walk First School usually receive lots of visitors to teach them about different occupations, but now rely on parents helping by providing power points, videos and resources, which can then be used by both children learning at home and the ones still going into school.

One of the reception teachers, Mrs Stevens, said: "The children decided they wanted a police station in our role play area.

"They have taken ownership of this area and the videos and resources donated have enabled the children to really get into the role and play expressively with each other.

"The children learning at home have also been inspired by these wonderful videos and presentations as they have seen them too via their remote learning."