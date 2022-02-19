London's Burning as pupils recreate great fire

Children at Therfield First School in Royston built their own version of Pudding Lane to recreate the Great Fire of London - Credit: Therfield First School

Children at Therfield First School created their own miniature version of the Great Fire of London with the help of Royston firefighters.

Year 1 and 2 classes used recyclable boxes and items to create a model of Pudding Lane, featuring Tudor houses, shops, churches and even St Paul's Cathedral.

Royston Fire Brigade was on hand to supervise as the model street was set alight on the school field, while children sang 'London's Burning'.

Headteacher Tara McGovern said: "The children have really enjoyed learning about the Great Fire of London and how life has changed dramatically since 1666.

"The event was a huge success and has been a real talking point throughout the school."

She also praised teachers Mrs Hills and Miss Clark, who organised the event, for helping to fulfil the school's motto of 'bringing learning to life'.

