News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Education

Students across Royston and South Cambs celebrate GCSE results

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:38 AM August 25, 2022
COM---Exam

Year 11 pupils are opening their GCSE results today - Credit: Archant

Year 11s in Royston and South Cambs are opening their GCSE results today, following two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

Results and reactions will be updated throughout the day as they come in.

Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter, principal of Bassingbourn Village College comments on this year's exam results: "We are incredibly proud of our students.  

Students at Bassingbourn Village College are celebrating their GCSE results

Students at Bassingbourn Village College are celebrating their GCSE results - Credit: Bassingbourn Village College

"The results received today are a reflection of the hard work, tenacity and determination to achieve, even in the turbulent times they have endured over the last couple of years. 

"We wish them all every success in their next chapter of education and cannot wait to see them flourish and continue to succeed over the coming years.

"These are another excellent set of results for Bassingbourn Village College.

Most Read

  1. 1 Recap: A505 delays after crash near Royston and M11
  2. 2 Man's caravan home stolen from Hertfordshire village
  3. 3 YouTuber wins burger-eating contest at Therfield pub
  1. 4 Thriplow couple tied up and forced into cupboard during 'burglary'
  2. 5 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 6 Students across Royston and South Cambs celebrate GCSE results
  4. 7 Royston photographer made associate of Royal Photographic Society
  5. 8 Results day 2022: Herts a top 5 county in England for A and A* grades
  6. 9 New harvest festival comes to the National Trust’s Wimpole Estate for the first time this September
  7. 10 Car catches fire on B1368 near Royston

"We have taken the decision not to publish the overall figures this year, as every student should be celebrated for their individual achievements, despite the challenges they have faced during the pandemic."

Royston News
South Cambridgeshire News

Don't Miss

Ziggy the cat and his owner Ruth Orme are finally together again after an 11-year separation

Owner elated as cat returns after going missing for 11 years

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Last month's Royston Street Food Heroes event. Picture: Street Food Heroes

Street Food Heroes return to Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The official start of term is on Thursday, September 1, according to Hertfordshire County Council (File picture)

Education News

Hertfordshire school term dates for pupils and parents in 2022 and 2023

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Melbourn Bowls Club celebrated their centenary with a visit from the Chelsea Pensioners

Melbourn Bowls Club celebrates centenary

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon