Students across Royston and South Cambs celebrate GCSE results
- Credit: Archant
Year 11s in Royston and South Cambs are opening their GCSE results today, following two years of disruption due to the pandemic.
Results and reactions will be updated throughout the day as they come in.
Bassingbourn Village College
Vickey Poulter, principal of Bassingbourn Village College comments on this year's exam results: "We are incredibly proud of our students.
"The results received today are a reflection of the hard work, tenacity and determination to achieve, even in the turbulent times they have endured over the last couple of years.
"We wish them all every success in their next chapter of education and cannot wait to see them flourish and continue to succeed over the coming years.
"These are another excellent set of results for Bassingbourn Village College.
"We have taken the decision not to publish the overall figures this year, as every student should be celebrated for their individual achievements, despite the challenges they have faced during the pandemic."