Ski trip interest 'peaks' at Melbourn Village College

Chloe Olivia Sladden

Published: 12:00 PM June 12, 2021   
Melbourn Village College's last ski trip in 2020

Melbourn Village College's last ski trip, in early 2020. - Credit: MVC

Melbourn Village College’s first overseas trip for two years, to Austria, has had double the number of applicants than spaces.

A cohort of 40 students in from Years 7 to 10 will head for a week-long skiing trip in February 2022 in Saalbach Hinterglemm.

Staff are already preparing for a 2023 trip to ensure no one misses out - another 45 students are on the waiting list for this. 

Teacher Ms Cat Nicholls said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response. We usually only run ski trips every other year – we got back from the last one [in 2020] just weeks before the first lockdown.”

Students will enjoy six hours a day of full ski instruction as well as evening activities, and get to “experience a different culture as well as learning a brilliant skill".

“We are all already looking forward to next February as it’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to give our students these amazing experiences," Ms Nicholls added. 

Melbourn News

