College awarded for helping students with additional needs play sport

Melbourn Village College has been awarded for its work helping students with additional needs access sport - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Melbourn Village College has received the School Games Mark Silver Award as recognition of its work supporting students with additional needs.

The college already held the bronze award for helping students achieve in sport, but was upgraded to silver for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Assessors commented: “It has been great to see you identifying and supporting children with additional needs to access and benefit from school sport and competition experiences and supporting them to access your intra-school sports day, for example.”

Teacher Nicky Patel, who was instrumental in expanding the offering to students with additional needs, said: “I am incredibly proud of our students, they take part in sports that they find difficult for various reasons.

“They have embraced and thrived in adapted PE and they have all gone on to shine in all the sporting activities they compete in.”