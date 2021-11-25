£800,000 artificial football pitch opens at Melbourn Village College

Students at Melbourn Village College trying out the new pitch - Credit: MVC

A new £800,000 artificial football pitch has opened at Melbourn Village College - with students' first match due to take place this week.

The floodlit 3G surface is around four times the size of the one it replaced, and was built after the Cam Academy Trust secured grant funding.

The bulk of the money came from the Football Foundation, which aims to give everyone fair access to quality facilities. The rest came from an agreement with Hopkins Homes, who are building houses in the village.

PE teachers John Barnes and Chloe Evans try out the new pitch at Melbourn Village College - Credit: MVC

College pupils will use the pitch during lessons, for enrichment activities and fixtures, but it will also be available for use by the local community - including partner club Melbourn Dynamos.

PE teachers John Barnes and Chloe Evans were the first to try out the new pitch. Chloe said: "The PE department are really looking forward to using this excellent facility with all the pupils."