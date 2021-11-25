News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Education

£800,000 artificial football pitch opens at Melbourn Village College

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:50 AM November 25, 2021
Students at Melbourn Village College trying out the new pitch

Students at Melbourn Village College trying out the new pitch - Credit: MVC

A new £800,000 artificial football pitch has opened at Melbourn Village College - with students' first match due to take place this week.

The floodlit 3G surface is around four times the size of the one it replaced, and was built after the Cam Academy Trust secured grant funding.

The bulk of the money came from the Football Foundation, which aims to give everyone fair access to quality facilities. The rest came from an agreement with Hopkins Homes, who are building houses in the village.

PE teachers John Barnes and Chloe Evans try out the new pitch at Melbourn Village College

PE teachers John Barnes and Chloe Evans try out the new pitch at Melbourn Village College - Credit: MVC

College pupils will use the pitch during lessons, for enrichment activities and fixtures, but it will also be available for use by the local community - including partner club Melbourn Dynamos.

PE teachers John Barnes and Chloe Evans were the first to try out the new pitch. Chloe said: "The PE department are really looking forward to using this excellent facility with all the pupils."

Melbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A drawing shows how the entrance from Newmarket Road, Royston could look

First phase of plans for 325 new homes in Royston given green light

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
police stock

Armed police attend Royston address after 'firearm' incident

Bianca Wild

person
Matthew McFarlane, of Ditton Fields, Cambridge, sentenced for domestic abuse

Cambs Live

Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure in Royston

Herts Live

Woman shaken after flasher exposes himself in alleyway

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon