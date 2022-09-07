News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Education

New head appointed for Melbourn Village College

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:02 PM September 7, 2022
Christopher Bennet has been appointed the new head of Melbourn Village College

Christopher Bennet has been appointed the new head of Melbourn Village College - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Melbourn Village College has appointed its new principal, who is taking over the role this term.

Christopher Bennet, who is currently head at St Peter's School in Huntingdon, has become executive head of both his existing school and Melbourn, which are both part of The Cam Academy Trust.

Mr Bennet, who has been in teaching for 28 years, said: “I am really excited by the opportunity to work with students at Melbourn Village College who are superbly supported by our dedicated staff.

“On meeting staff for the first time, I was immediately struck by their overt enthusiasm for the role that they have in supporting our students."

He is taking over the role from Simon Holmes, who has worked at the college for 23 years and been head for 12 years

Mr Holmes said he was "incredibly proud" of his time at the college, and will now work with The Cam Academy Trust on a variety of projects.

Melbourn News

Don't Miss

Nicole Banton-Whitelock is "wanted" in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order breach - Herts police

Hertfordshire Constabulary

36-year-old woman with links to Hitchin and Royston 'wanted'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The M11, near the junction for Stansted.

Hertfordshire Highways | Updated

Royal Mail lorry and car transporter catch fire following M11 crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Tesco sign

Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Will Foulger from Melbourn and Leo Girling from Royston will attend the World Scout Jamboree

Volunteers selected to attend World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon