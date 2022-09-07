New head appointed for Melbourn Village College

Christopher Bennet has been appointed the new head of Melbourn Village College - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Melbourn Village College has appointed its new principal, who is taking over the role this term.

Christopher Bennet, who is currently head at St Peter's School in Huntingdon, has become executive head of both his existing school and Melbourn, which are both part of The Cam Academy Trust.

Mr Bennet, who has been in teaching for 28 years, said: “I am really excited by the opportunity to work with students at Melbourn Village College who are superbly supported by our dedicated staff.

“On meeting staff for the first time, I was immediately struck by their overt enthusiasm for the role that they have in supporting our students."

He is taking over the role from Simon Holmes, who has worked at the college for 23 years and been head for 12 years

Mr Holmes said he was "incredibly proud" of his time at the college, and will now work with The Cam Academy Trust on a variety of projects.