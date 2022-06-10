News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Spanish pupils have a 'fantastic experience' at Melbourn Village College

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:16 PM June 10, 2022
Melbourn Village College hosted Spanish pupils from the secondary school Eloy Villanueva in Santander.

The 25 pupils, accompanied by José Herrera from education company Links Into Spanish, and two teachers from their school, were paired with Year 7 students to practise their language skills in both Spanish and English.

Event organiser Jennifer Correa Alvarado said: "It was a fantastic experience for our pupils. They enjoyed the day and made lots of new friends. 

"Some of the highlights were how enthusiastic both the English and Spanish pupils were towards the experience and how well they all got engaged with the linguistic immersion day.”

Another Spanish teacher Mrs Ivana Stanley added: “We are hoping to arrange a Year 8 Spanish trip next year and hope that this will be an opportunity to renew some of the friendships made today.”

