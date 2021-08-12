Melbourn Village College students praised for 'resilience and dedication' on GCSE results day

Published: 2:23 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Melbourn Village College are celebrating "another set of fantastic GCSE exam results" today.

Due to the Government’s decision to cancel examinations as a result of the ongoing pandemic, these results were based on teacher assessment.

These were robustly assessed by teachers based on the students’ performance in mock examinations and coursework, as well as attainment throughout the GCSE course.

Principal Simon Holmes said: “These results are a testament to all the hard work put in by pupils, staff and parents during the most challenging of circumstances.

“I really hope that in future employers realise the resilience and dedication that went into achieving these grades and give the pupils the credit they deserve.”

This year saw the first set of GCSE results in Mandarin at Melbourn, which was the first school in Cambridgeshire to include the Chinese language in the curriculum and the college was very pleased with the first cohort to reach Year 11 with more than 60 per cent achieving grade 7 or above.

Boys at Melbourn also bucked the national trend, with more achieving straight grade 9s than girls.

Chief executive of MVC's governing body, The Cam Academy Trust, Stephen Munday said: “It is extremely pleasing to be able to celebrate the successes of our students today.

They have gone through a challenging period of GCSE studies that no other group has gone through before and have performed admirably and with great resilience over this time.

“The successes we celebrate today would not have been possible without the support of our incredible teachers who have inspired students at schools across the Trust; I cannot thank them enough.”