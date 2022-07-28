Melbourn students celebrate completing Duke of Edinburgh exhibition

Year 10 students from Melbourn Village College completed their bronze Duke of Edinburgh exhibition in the penultimate weekend of term.

Four groups of students set off from Riseley in Bedfordshire and walked 18km, finishing at their campsite on the outskirts of Kimbolton.

Melbourn Village College students completed their bronze Duke of Edinburgh exhibition - Credit: Melbourn Village College

Some groups made excellent progress, while others got lost and went around in circles - with one group making it back to the campsite at 8pm after being out for 11 hours.

The second day was even more challenging, with the heat reaching 32 degrees. However all groups completed the 19km in a timely fashion.

Duke of Edinburgh coordinator Andrew Kennedy said: "We thanked our assessors for providing us with such professional guidance and support and everyone on the trip learnt so much about themselves and their teammates.

"Everyone went home tired but with a glow of contentment, or was that just their sunburn?"